Topic is the criminally good streaming service for thrillers, mysteries, dramas and documentaries from around the world, serving viewers who crave entertainment beyond the mainstream. Whether it’s a Nordic-noir crime thriller (The Killing), an Italian supernatural drama (Christian), or a haunting true crime docu-series from the UK (The Missing Children), Topic expands your view of the world.

Topic: Watch TV & Movies This site is no longer available here. If you have questions, please reach out to our support team by using this contact form.